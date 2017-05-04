JV Chargers Pick Up Back-to-Back One Run Wins

The Central Chargers JV Baseball team improved to 7-5 on the season with a pair of wins recently against Buckingham and Nottoway.

The Chargers got a 9-8 win over Buckingham as Austin Hall (6K) and Jackson Dalton (4 K) combined on the mound for Central.

The team was led in hitting by Matthew Warren with a three hit and two RBI night to help pace the CHS offense.

The Chargers got another one run win on Tuesday as they traveled to Nottoway and avenged an early season loss to the Cougars in a 4-3 victory. Ben Anthony went six innings on the mound for Central, while Jackson Dalton got the save.

Warren, Grant Foley, Dalton, Tyler McGrath, and Mason Elliott all had strong offensive nights for Central in the win.