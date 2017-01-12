Joan Audray Surko, age 84, of Keysville, VA, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica A. Surko.

She is survived by her husband, Edward W. Surko, Sr.; a daughter, Leslie Kennedy; a son, Edward W. Surko, Jr.; and eleven grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2017,, in Briery Presbyterian Church, Keysville, VA, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends a t the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, on Friday, January 13, 2017, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Browning-Duffr Funeral Home in Keysville, VA, is in charge of arrangements.

