Jean Barclay Bryden Obituary

Jean Barclay Bryden, age 87, of Keysville, Virginia, born February 23, 1930, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 6, 2017. Jean resided in Oakland, New Jersey prior to her retirement of 29 years.

Jean lived a full and active life. She enjoyed gardening, living on her tree farm, the Virginia countryside and its wildlife. Jean was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Garden Club, American Legion Auxiliary, and Emmanuel Bible Church. She loved hymns and served as church organist and pianist for many years at various churches and events.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Marion Bryden of New Jersey; her granddaughter, Kelsey Bryden of New York; and her brother, Robert Barclay of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Blake, her son, David, and granddaughter, Sarah.

Jean will be interred after a private graveside service in Oakland, NJ.

Memorial donations may be made to The Wildlife Center of Virginia, P.O. Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980 www.wildlifecenter.org.