James W. Logan Obituary

James Winston Logan was born on May 30, 1940 to the late Herbert Logan and Nellie Baskerville Logan Simmons in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. He departed this life on February 9, 2017 at 6:20 p.m. at VCU Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va.

James received his education in Lunenburg County Public Schools. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal savior. His spiritual journey began at the Starlight Baptist Church in Kenbridge, Va. He later joined the Rosebud Baptist Church in Dundas, Va. where he served in the following ministries: Trustee, Sr. Ushers, Transportation, and Grounds and Transportation Maintenance.

James married his sweetheart, Gladys “Lou” White on February 11, 1961. Nine children were born of this union; one preceded him in death: James Ivory Logan. Also predeceasing him were four brothers: Willie Logan, Robert, David and Larry Simmons; three sisters: Lillie Smith, Susie Amos, Virginia James; and two grandchildren: Shaun Hendrick and Matthias Castor, Jr.

James was diligent in providing for himself and his family. Employment began for him at age fifteen as a pulpwood harvester. He joined the labor force at Ken Lea Crafts, and eventually moved to the railroad from which he retired. Alongside regular employment, he conducted several minor ventures.

James, also known as “Driver,” “Big Ears,” and “Black Weasel,” loved life and spending time with his family, especially with his grand- and great-grandchildren. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.

James leaves to cherish his memory: His wife Gladys “Lou” of 56 years, four sons: Ronnie, Larry, James, and Jermaine Logan, all of Kenbridge, Va.; two adopted as sons: Roderick Green and Tyrone Williams; four daughters: Roxanne Logan of the home, Minister Lisa Castor of Lawton, Ok., Evangelist Tasha Wilkerson (Bernard) and Sardis Logan both of Victoria, Va.; fifteen grandchildren, four of whom were raised as his own: Tameka Tisdale-Williams, Waldrickis, Bendetra, and Shalisa Logan; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters: Mary Thomas, Cynthia Simmons, and Hazel Ferguson, all of Bronx, New York; four sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Cooke (Matthew) and Lucy McKnight (Clifford), both of Kenbridge, Va., Shelia Cheatham and Betty Robinson (Michael), both of Richmond, Va.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special friends: Robert and John Ragsdale, Glen Rice, and Lawrence Wynn.