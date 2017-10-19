Jackie Ray Dix Obituary

Jackie Ray Dix, age 65, of Keysville, Virginia passed away on October 14, 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Jackie, a lifelong resident of Keysville, was much beloved and respected in the community and was a common sight in many homes over the years. He was a master plumber and electrician and also repaired TVs and appliances since he was 17 years old. Jackie loved to tell jokes to anyone he came across. He loved to hunt and fish, loved his flowers and garden, and enjoyed relic hunting with his metal detector. Jackie was also a self-taught guitarist and was one of the founding members of the City Limits Band and Slingshot. Never one to be bested, he challenged himself to learn all he could and be the best he could with everything he set his mind to do, especially when it came to music. He became one of the best guitarists around.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lee, of Keysville; a son, Kenneth Lee Dix, of Keysville; stepsons, Delos C. Elliott of Keysville and Robert D. Elliott of Fredericksburg; his sister, Debbie Dix Wells of Pittsfield, MA; his cousin, Johnny Ray Dix and his wife, Vanessa of Keysville; seven grandsons; three granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, James B. Dix; his mother, Bessie T. Dix; his sister, Judy Dix Carrier; and his oldest son, Michael Dix.

Jackie was a very caring and giving man and will be so greatly loved and missed. His family is so grateful to his friends for the kindness shown to him during his illness. Special thanks to the Charlotte County Rescue Squad for its many trips to our home and the respect and care you showed our family.

A memorial service will the held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is in charge of arrangements.