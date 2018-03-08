Island Glow Celebrates Grand Opening

- Home
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Island Glow, LLC to Farmville this week with a ribbon cutting and a grand opening celebration. Island Glow, LLC is a professional sunless tanning salon that offers natural vegan/organic spray tans, sunless tanners, and natural makeup artistry in their locations. They have two salons in Virginia: Powhatan and Farmville. Pictured from left are Gretchen Furlong, Tim Walters, Michelle Walters, Joy Stump and Brad Watson.
