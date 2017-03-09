Investigation Leads to Major Drug Arrest

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division released a press release this week outlining a major investigation that led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.

The group conducted an extensive investigation over the last six months involving alleged drug distribution. The target of the investigation was James Anthony Gillis (aka Amp Ruffin), 44 year old male, of Lawrenceville, Virginia.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant on Monday, March 6, 2017, at 6:00 a.m. for property located at 12210 Christanna Highway in Brunswick County. The Brunswick County Sheriff Office’s Special Response Team safely and effectively entered and secured the residence.

A thorough search of the home and property was conducted with the aid of the Virginia State Police. Items seized as a result of the search warrant include a 2002 Chevy Avalanche Z71 vehicle, four shotguns, two rifles, three pistols, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, powder cocaine, over a half pound of marijuana as well as $13,600.00 in U.S. currency.

James Anthony Gillis was charged with possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute and for possessing controlled substances while simultaneously possessing a firearm. Several other charges are pending. Mr. Gillis is currently being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail under no bond. Juvenile Petition charges are also being sought for a 17 yr. old resident of the house for the possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.