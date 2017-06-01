Howard Announces School Board Candidacy

KEYSVILLE – Kenny Howard has announced that he will seek the Keysville District seat on the Charlotte County School Board. Howard taught and coached in the Charlotte system for 38 years and previously served fifteen months on the School Board. Active in the community, Howard serves as President of the Charlotte Lions Club and is the Keysville representative on the Charlotte County Planning Commission. He also serves as Treasurer of both the Charlotte County Retired Teachers Association and the Friends of the Charlotte County Library. Howard is seeking the support of Keysville voters in the November election.