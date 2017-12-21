House Fire Total Loss

Meherrin, Keysville and Farmville Fire Departments responded to a house fire at 3459 New Bethel Road between Farmville and Keysville just before noon on Monday. The home was severely damaged by the blaze. A neighbor said earlier in the day he saw smoke in the back of the house but thought someone was burning leaves. Several hours later the fire call was made. The family dog was in the home at the time of the fire but was saved by the fire departments. Shakeyia Lyle and her sons Rodney and Elijah were displaced by the fire and lost all of their possessions. Anyone wishing to assist with monetary donations may do so at Woodforest National Bank in the Walmart Shopping Center in Farmville. Other donations may be made by calling Philip Lyle at 390-5520.