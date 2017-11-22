Henry T. Hubbard Obituary

Henry T. Hubbard, age 93, of Keysville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hubbard; parents, Travis and Mary Hubbard; and sister, Annie Royster. He is survived by his daughter, Helen Roth, her husband Alan and their two sons, James Alan and Richard Travis of Rolesville, NC; his son, James Travis Hubbard; and his son and daughter, Travis Lee Hubbard and Jennifer Lyn Hubbard; and four great-grandchildren. Henry is also survived by two adopted sons, Jeff Claar and Mike Cooney; sisters, Ruth Evans, Frances Nelson, Margret Kirtley, and Grace Wood; along with many nieces and nephews.

Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served in WWII as a mechanic in the Army Air Corp. He retired from Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida and returned to Keysville, Virginia after having a long career in aviation.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, with interment in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 7:00 to 8:30 Monday, November 20, 2017. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is in charge of the arrangements.