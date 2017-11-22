Henry T. Hubbard Obituary

- Home
Henry T. Hubbard, age 93, of Keysville, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hubbard; parents, Travis and Mary Hubbard; and sister, Annie Royster. He is survived by his daughter, Helen Roth, her husband Alan and their two sons, James Alan and Richard Travis of Rolesville, NC; his son, James Travis Hubbard; and his son and daughter, Travis Lee Hubbard and Jennifer Lyn Hubbard; and four great-grandchildren. Henry is also survived by two adopted sons, Jeff Claar and Mike Cooney; sisters, Ruth Evans, Frances Nelson, Margret Kirtley, and Grace Wood; along with many nieces and nephews.
Henry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He served in WWII as a mechanic in the Army Air Corp. He retired from Eastern Airlines in Miami, Florida and returned to Keysville, Virginia after having a long career in aviation.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Browning-Duffer Funeral Home, with interment in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 7:00 to 8:30 Monday, November 20, 2017. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, Va. is in charge of the arrangements.
