Heavy Duty Donation to Meals on Wheels

At the Keysville Building Supply anniversary special Stewmaster Clark “Heavy Duty” Woodson provided stew for the quests. The surplus was sold to benefit Meals on Wheels. In the above picture Heavy Duty is shown presenting $516 to Marty Feinman for Charlotte County Meals on Wheels.
