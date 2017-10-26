Goff – Trkula Wed at Berry Hill

KEYSVILLE – The marriage of Miss Emily Blair Goff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Goff of Keysville, Virginia to Mr. Mark Andrew Trkula, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Trkula of Fairfax, Virginia took place on September 16, 2017 at Berry Hill Resort in South Boston, Virginia. Reverend Ted Smith of Keysville, Virginia officiated.

The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her parents. Emily is the granddaughter of the late Doris and Leland Claybrook and the late Blair and Robert Goff. Mark is the grandson of Shirley Domsky and the late Irwin Domsky and the late Lucy and Mike Trkula.

Matrons of honor were Mrs. Julianne Ingham and Mrs. Lauren Carwile. Bridesmaids were Miss Calli Claybrook, Miss Anna-Marie Oliverio, Mrs. Lauren Zunikoff, Miss Ashley Moore, Mrs. Jenny Mahorney and Miss Caitlin Smolinsky. Flower girl was Miss Kaylee Ridenour.

Best man was Mr. Matthew Trkula. Groomsmen were Mr. Ryan Van Pelt, Mr. Brian Taugher, Mr. Matthew Diseati, Mr. Peter Gordon, Mr. Kevin Dart, Mr. Kevin Mahorney, and Mr. Joshua Goff. Ring bearers were Master Tucker Biggers and Master Thomas Mahorney.

Readers were Ms. Melissa Moore and Miss Jennifer Smolinsky. Ceremony attendants were Miss Stephanie Agee, Mrs. Kathryn Biggers, Mrs. Jane Dart, and Mrs. Casey Ridenour. Mistresses of Ceremonies were Mrs. Amy Francisco and Mrs. Christy Shook. Musician was Mr. Rafael Scarfullery.

The evening before the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom’s parents at the Berry Hill Resort. Following the ceremony, a celebration was hosted by the bride’s parents at the Berry Hill Resort. Guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and music by JB and the Get Down Browns.

The bride is a graduate of East Carolina University and George Mason University, where she received a master’s degree in Community Agency Counseling.

The groom is a graduate of East Carolina University and George Mason University, where he received a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Following a honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, the couple will reside in Arlington, Virginia with their dog, Pippa.