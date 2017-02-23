God Chose Prophets

What does the word “prophet” mean? Going back to the original Hebrew definition, we find that the root word means “to bubble forth;” therefore, the true prophet chosen by God bubbled forth the words that God gave him for the receiver of the message. In other words, a true prophet carries a message from God to mankind.

There are both true and false prophets. Jesus warned His followers to be on guard against false prophets: Matthew 7:15, “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.” How does one test a self-proclaimed prophet? This question is answered in Isaiah 8:20: “To the law and the testimony” (the Bible), if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.” (KJV) Therefore, if a self-proclaimed prophet is not teaching God’s word, that person is a false spiritual leader failing to report the original message of God.

The Apostle Peter writes in 2 Peter, 2:1-3: “But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing upon themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their sensuality, and because of them the way of truth will be blasphemed. And in their greed they will exploit you with false words. Their condemnation from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep.” (ESV) Today, are there false prophets who are greedy and teaching false words, non-Biblical doctrines, bringing ultimate destruction upon themselves and their flocks?

In both the religious and secular realms, “prophets” have made serious errors. For instance, in an 1878 memo at Western Union, the following prediction was penned: “This ‘telephone’ has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication.”

However, God’s word assures us that His predictions are sure. Isaiah 46:10 states that God declares “the end from the beginning, And from ancient times things that are not yet done, Saying, ‘My counsel shall stand, And I will do all My pleasure.’” (KJV)

Let’s consider a few predictions made by God’s chosen prophets concerning the coming Messiah, Christ. The Messiah was to be born in Bethlehem. (Micah 5:2) Matthew declares that this prophecy was fulfilled by Christ being born in Bethlehem. (Matthew 1:20) Isaiah 7:14, predicts that “the Virgin” will conceive and give birth to a Son, and will call him Immanuel.” See Matthew, Chapter 1 and Luke, Chapter 1, for a description of the fulfilling of this prophecy. (NIV)

Isaiah, Chapter 53, offers many detailed predictions concerning the coming Messiah. Isaiah writes in the poetic historical future (writing of future events as though they had already happened) in the following passage: “Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the LORD revealed?2 For he shall grow up before him as a tender plant, and as a root out of a dry ground: he hath no form nor comeliness; and when we shall see him, there is no beauty that we should desire him.3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.4 Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted.5 But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.6 All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.7 He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.8 He was taken from prison and from judgment: and who shall declare his generation? for he was cut off out of the land of the living: for the transgression of my people was he stricken.9 And he made his grave with the wicked, and with the rich in his death; because he had done no violence, neither was any deceit in his mouth.10 Yet it pleased the LORD to bruise him; he hath put him to grief: when thou shalt make his soul an offering for sin, he shall see his seed, he shall prolong his days, and the pleasure of the LORD shall prosper in his hand.11 He shall see of the travail of his soul, and shall be satisfied: by his knowledge shall my righteous servant justify many; for he shall bear their iniquities.12 Therefore will I divide him a portion with the great, and he shall divide the spoil with the strong; because he hath poured out his soul unto death: and he was numbered with the transgressors; and he bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.” (KJV) Clearly, this passage is describing in advance of the event, the sacrifice and treatment of Jesus Christ, who shed His blood for the sins of repentant mankind. (Acts 2:38)

Beware of false prophets; cling to that message which is from God; study His word, personally! Find hope for today and for eternity.

Contact: fhevener@oilart.com; (434) 392-6255; www.guthriememorial.org.

©2016 by Fillmer Hevener