Girls On The Run Visit The Woodland

The Prince Edward County Public Schools Girls on the Run team crafted Christmas cards for residents at The Woodland. Some of the students participated in face-to-face delivery this week. It was truly a wonderful experience. “Oh, my gosh, this brings me so much pleasure,” said 5th grader Morgan Wolf during the visit to deliver Christmas cards. Girls on the Run is a national organization that seeks to inspire girls to take charge of their lives and define the future on their terms. It’s a place where girls learn that they CAN. No limits. No constraints. Only opportunities to be remarkable. Over the course of the program, girls develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults, and make a meaningful contribution to community and society. Pictured L-R are: McKenna Vogel, Melissa Robbins(coach), Riley Fulcher, Morgan Wolf