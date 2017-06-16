Girl Scouts Fill Blessings Bags for Madeline’s House

Fuqua School and Madeline’s House partnered together for a good cause.

The Fuqua School Junior Girl Scout Troop #5200 wanted to work on a project that would help the community and help individuals. They decided to make blessings bags to donate to Madeline’s House.

The four girls (pictured below) came up with the idea and then coordinated with each school to receive donations. The girls then tasked themselves with sorting and packaging the items.

Ashley Parsons-Crowder, the DV/SA Children’s Program Coordinator met with the students to receive the packages. “The girls were so excited to show what items they had collected. Not because they wanted the recognition, but because they were excited to be able to help others,” Ms. Parsons-Crowder stated about the girls.

“The blessings bags have already helped two families and seven children feel more at home in our emergency shelter,” stated a Madeline’s House representative.

For more information on Madeline’s House or how you can help, visit their website at www.madelineshouse.org or call their office at 1-434-292-1077.