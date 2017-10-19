George Lee Perkins Jr. Obituary

George Lee Perkins Jr. 81, passed away on October 14, 2017 at his home in Farmville, Va. He was born on April 17, 1936 in Buckingham County, a son of the late George L. Perkins and Pearl Jones Perkins.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 31 years, Elsie Adams Perkins; four sisters, Gladys P. Collins, Ruth P. Carson, Vanessa P. Harris and Edith P. Hickman; five brothers, Roy, Marvin, Lester, Lawrence and William Ernest “Red” Perkins.

George is survived by his children, Diana D. Allen and her husband Kenneth of Hood, Va., Jeff L. Perkins of Farmville, Tony S. Wood of Orlando FL, Kimberly W. Auriemma and her husband Joseph of Canton, Georgia; five grandchildren, Robert D. Williams Jr. and wife Terran of Scottsdale, Arizona, Susan L. Williams of Richmond, Kayla M. Auriemma, Hannah G. Auriemma, and Sydney Auriemma of Canton, Georgia, and three great-grandchildren.

George, along with his son Jeff, operated Perkins Electric Company in Farmville for over 40 years. In addition to electrical, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning, he had many other talents including carpenter, mechanic, farmer, dog trainer and gunsmith. There was very little he could not do. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved all types of hunting and fishing. He also shot competition skeet on the Virginia circuit and won many awards.

A funeral service was held at Olive Branch United Methodist Church in Prospect

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Olive Branch United Methodist Church, 98 Olive Branch Rd, Prospect, VA 23960.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.