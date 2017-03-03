Generous Donation

   Written by on March 3, 2017 at 1:04 pm

american legion donationLocal citizen Barbara Martin Clark made a donation to the American Legion Post 260. On hand to accept the donation were, from left, Marvin Whirley, Vice Commander of Post 260, Butch Shook, Financial Officer, Barbara Martin Clark, Douglas Randolph, Vice Commander of the 5th District.

 

Leave a Reply