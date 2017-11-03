Garden Club Fall Activities

   November 3, 2017

GC GC workers (003)The Keysville Garden Club members shared in two projects during the month of October. In early October members gathered to establish a butterfly garden in the Courtyard of the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Later in the month at the regular meeting Larry and Libby from Pulaski conducted a workshop on blue birds. Libby shared information on attracting, raising and protecting the birds and Larry assisted the members in building their own bird house.

