Garden Club Fall Activities

The Keysville Garden Club members shared in two projects during the month of October. In early October members gathered to establish a butterfly garden in the Courtyard of the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Later in the month at the regular meeting Larry and Libby from Pulaski conducted a workshop on blue birds. Libby shared information on attracting, raising and protecting the birds and Larry assisted the members in building their own bird house.
