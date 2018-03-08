FVFD Gets New Equipment

The Farmville Volunteer Fire Department has a new piece of equipment known as Squad 1 thanks to the joint efforts of many individuals including the Fire Department, Farmville Town Council, and the Longwood Real Estate Foundation. The apparatus is a Pierce Enforcer PUC Pumper and the cost of the equipment was $718,202. Mayor Whitus stated, “Our volunteer fire fighters are very dedicated, and we are excited to be able to add this piece of equipment to our Farmville Volunteer Fire Department fleet. With the growth that has occurred in Farmville, and the investment businesses have committed to this area, modern fire services and equipment are of the utmost importance,” said Town Manager, Gerry Spates.