Fuqua Students Place Sixth in Envirothon Competition

As winners of Envirothon Area V competition, Fuqua School’s Envirothon team advanced to Virginia’s Dominion Envirothon State Competition held on May 21-22 at Virginia State University in Petersburg. Envirothon is a team-based natural resources competition for high school students. Students who participate learn stewardship, management concepts, and work to solve real-world environmental problems. The teams are tested on their knowledge in five areas of natural resources: soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics, and the delivery of an oral presentation solving a proposed problem on a current environmental issue (for the 2016-2017 competition, this issue centered around agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship). Coach Kelly Atkinson shared, “Despite the cool temperatures, wet weather, and conflict with the senior baccalaureate and banquet, the Fuqua team earned a 6th place finish out of 15 teams from across the state. Coach Tina French and I are very proud of all the team members for their hard work and dedication.” Dominion’s Envirothon is presented by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Pictured from left – Andrew Murphy, Max Gabauer, Sarah-Jane French, Ashley Chipman, and Nicholas Davis.