Fuqua Homecoming 2017

Fuqua School kicked off its Homecoming week, Unplug the Chargers, Monday, October 23. This week of celebration ignites school spirit with daily theme activities, pep rallies campus wide picnic and powder-puff football game followed by a bonfire pep rally Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. The Fuqua School Student Cooperative Association, Alumni Association, Varsity and JV cheerleaders, band and countless faculty, staff and students work hard to make Homecoming the best week of the year!

In keeping with tradition, upper school students will participate in Fuqua’s Day of Service, helping with community service activities in and around the Farmville area. Fuqua School encourages students to take part in community service projects throughout the year to encourage responsible citizenship. Upper school students are required to complete 40 hours of community service as a requirement for graduation and Fuqua’s Day of Service gives the students ideas where service is needed. The lower and middle school students also participate in community service activities on campus including cards and letters to our military.

The Alumni Associations hosted an Alumni Pre-Game Gathering at the Homecoming game on Friday, October 27. Activities ran from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., but alumni are welcome to hang out in the end zone during the game. Children’s activities will include a bounce house, coloring station, and more!

Continuing a long-standing tradition, pre-game festivities on Friday included the famous Ruritan Stew at 5:00 p.m. at the Ruritan Shelter. Kick-off between the Fuqua Falcons and the Isle of Wight Chargers was 7:00 p.m. Half-time festivities included the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the 2017 Homecoming Queen.

Pictured (l-r) 2017 Fuqua School Homecoming Court: Freshman class princess Sarah Storm, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Storm of Clarksville; Sophomore class princess Carmen Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Reynolds of Crewe; Junior class princess Gracie Hodges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Hodges of Farmville; and Senior Class Princesses Tori Case, daughter of Ms. Melissa Case of Rice and Mr. and Mrs. Scott Case of Rice; Jordyn Harris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Britt Harris of Rice; and Hannah Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Smith of Farmville.