Fun in the Dirt

Third grade students at Phenix Elementary School have been busy studying about the importance of soil. They know that many of the things we depend on every day from food to medicine to clothes to shelter to oxygen and many, many other things come from plants. Soil is necessary for the growth of plants. Students have brought in soil and analyzed it. Julie Hamlett, Patricia Mays, and Sara Pittard from Southside Soil and Water Conservation District visited the classes and discussed with students the importance of soil and taking care of it. Students learned that topsoil is only about three inches deep and that the subsoil in this area is mostly clay. The bedrock in this area of the state is granite. Mrs. Hamlett, Mrs. Mays, and Ms. Pittard had students perform a field test to feel and describe the different textures of sand, silt, and clay. Students even got to play a game to show how water molecules move differently through sand, silt, and clay and why loam (a mixture of the three) is the best type of soil for many crops. Who knew playing with and learning about dirt could be so much fun!