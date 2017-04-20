From Vicious Violence to Supreme Peace

No one has to persuade us that violence is at epidemic proportions over much of the world, including many areas of the United States. The Apostle Paul warned Timothy of great violence before the second coming of Jesus. 2 timothy 3: 1-5 reads: “But know this, that in the last days critical times hard to deal with will be here. 2 For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, haughty, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, disloyal, 3 having no natural affection, not open to any agreement, slanderers, without self-control, fierce, without love of goodness, 4 betrayers, headstrong, puffed up with pride, lovers of pleasures rather than lovers of God….”

Violence is nothing new. It started in heaven when Satan staged a rebellion against the God, who threw Satan and his angelic followers out of Heaven and into the earth. Here Satan tempted Eve and Adam, to fall by disobeying God’s verbal command not to eat of the fruit of the tree that God had reserved unto Himself. By their doing this, the perfect Garden of Eden was marred by the entrance of sin. Sin is transgressing God’s commands, written or verbal, and leads to death. (1 John 3:4) Therefore, all humans are mortal and subject to death because all humans are sinners and need salvation!

What were some of the results of sin entering this world? Genesis 3 tells us that after sin, Adam and Eve realized that they were naked; Adam would have to grow their food while fighting thorns, thistles, and weeds. Eve would experience great pain when bearing her children. Of course, these trying, devastating results of sin are experienced by us today. No doubt the greatest and most tragic result of sin is death, for the “soul that sins shall die.” (Ezekiel 18:20)

However, there is hope! Isaiah, Chapter 11, assures lost mankind that the original peace, beauty, love, and life experienced in the Garden of Eden, will be restored:

“There shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse, (David’s father)

And a Branch (Jesus Christ) shall grow out of his roots.

2 The Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon Him,

The Spirit of wisdom and understanding,

The Spirit of counsel and might,

The Spirit of knowledge and of the fear of the Lord….”

“The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb,

The leopard shall lie down with the young goat,

The calf and the young lion and the fatling together;

And a little child shall lead them.

7 The cow and the bear shall graze;

Their young ones shall lie down together;

And the lion shall eat straw like the ox.

8 The nursing child shall play by the cobra’s hole (den),

And the weaned child shall put his hand in the viper’s den.

9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all My holy mountain,

For the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the Lord

As the waters cover the sea.

And in that day there shall be a Root of Jesse,

Who shall stand as a banner to the people….”

Yes, friend, the eradication of sin will be complete in the new heaven and the new earth. Life, peace, love, and joy shall reign because of the sacrifice of Jesus and His love for us.

If you have not done so, I invite you to accept His salvation today. Should you wish spiritual guidance, please contact me for free personal and confidential help.

Until next week, may God richly bless you and yours and keep you in the cup of His hands.

Contact: fhevener@oilart.com; (434) 392-6255; www.guthriememorial.org; 224 Mohele Road, Farmville, Va. 23901

©Fillmer Hevener, 2017