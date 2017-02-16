Found! – Howard Discovered Dead at Site of Automobile Crash

LUNENBURG – The disappearance investigation of Lunenburg resident Ruth Alice Howard came to a tragic end on Sunday afternoon when her remains were discovered following a call for a traffic crash.

Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper J.T. Fariss is continuing the investigation of this unattended death in Prince Edward County.

At 1:21 p.m., Sunday (Feb. 12), State Trooper Fariss responded to a call for a traffic crash off of Route 765 in Prince Edward County. Once at the scene, the trooper located a 2011 Toyota Camry in the woods off the isolated stretch of road and a deceased female with the vehicle.

The remains were positively identified as Ruth A. Howard, 64, of Lunenburg County, Va.

The cause of death does not appear to be consistent with a traffic crash nor of a suspicious nature. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation at this time.

Sheriff Arthur Townsend also issued the following release from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office as an update on Sunday:

Ms. Howard’s family has been notified, and her body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond to ascertain more information.

Ms. Howard left her home on February 6, 2017 driving a 2011 Toyota Camry sedan and was last seen that morning at Prior’s Country Store in the Nutbush area of Lunenburg County.

The Virginia State Police and Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation. For more information, contact Corinne Geller with the Virginia State Police at 804-674-2789.