Fore Declares as Charlotte County BOS Write-in Candidate

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Donna Fore of Aspen, a licensed Agent with New York Life and retired military officer, has declared her candidacy as a write-in candidate for the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors to represent the citizens of the Aspen/Phenix District.

“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Board of Supervisors in Charlotte County. During my years of service as a military officer, I learned a great deal about managing personnel and budgets, as well as developing public policy. I am experienced in the process of prioritizing requirements and developing the policy, plans and resources to meet those needs. I believe the foundation of any strong community should include a first-rate education system, a thriving group of business partners and jobs, and a government that is responsive, open, and accountable to the people.

“I commit to providing the people with a hard-working representative, acting as their voice and advocate. I’ll be in constant contact with citizens and business owners to stay well-informed on community needs. We have many issues facing us, including economic development, education funding, and bringing more high-speed internet technology and access to the county.”

Prior to New York Life, Donna Fore, Colonel, US Air Force, retired from active duty with over 30 years of experience. She served on many overseas deployments, including tours in the Middle East, Pacific, Europe, and Central America. Her tours include duty conducted in Saudi Arabia during the first Gulf War and in Italy supporting combat operations during the Balkan Wars of the 1990’s.

She is a graduate of Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama with a Masters degree in Public Administration. She has been married to her husband of over 34 years, Stephen Holt Fore, a Charlotte County native, and since 2002 the couple has enjoyed living in Aspen.