For the Animals

FARMVILLE – Lauren Anema, a Girl Scout from the Farmville area, is holding an Animal Collection Drive, from Friday, March 3rd through Saturday, March 25th as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award, titled “Care for Animals and They Will Care for You”. This drive is to benefit abused and abandoned animals in our area, while bringing our community together to help these animals. As part of this project, large collection boxes will be placed around town at the following locations: Tractor Supply Co., Three Oaks Pet Resort LLC, Uptown Coffee Café, Four Paws Bed and Biscuit, LLC, Southern States – Farmers Cooperative. Items being collected are pet food, bedding, toys and any other items that would be helpful to these animals that can be left in the collection box. All donations will be given to the local SPCA