Fireman Lovelady Honored by Department

The Farmville Fire Department recently honored one of their own. Firefighter Noah Lovelady was awarded the 2017 VFW Firefighter of the year. Noah is originally from Northern Virginia, and moved to Farmville to attend Longwood University. He began his time with the Fire Department just over three years ago. Since his time with the department, Lovelady has shown professionalism, integrity, and dedication, according to the fire department. Noah has gone above and beyond to show true excellence in Public Safety. Noah is shown with Farmville Fire Chief Dean Farmer.