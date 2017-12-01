Feeding Farmville Shares 772 Meals for Thanksgiving

Luke captures these words from Jesus upon the return of 72 disciples that he had sent out. “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” On Thanksgiving day an army of volunteers packed 722 meals for people in our community and then over 70 volunteers took them to homes scattered over Prince Edward, Cumberland, Buckingham and Nottoway counties. There are many stories of the lives that have been impacted and the healing that occurred. But there are many more that may never be heard. But they happened. Just like Jesus said Satan was falling and the brokenness around us was being overcome. Praise the Lord for working through so many willing people to do something awesome, and God’s blessings on your holiday season!