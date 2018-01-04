Farmville Resident Chosen As Keynote Speaker at MLK Birthday Luncheon

The Southside VA Chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association Has Scheduled the 12th Annual Martin Luther King Birthday Commemoration Luncheon for January 13, 2018

Dr. Wendy Lyle-Jones, a native of the Prospect area of Prince Edward County currently residing in Farmville, Va., will be the keynote speaker for the 12th annual Martin Luther King Birthday commemoration luncheon. This luncheon is sponsored annually by the Southside VA chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association. This event is scheduled to be held at the Prince Edward County Middle School, Farmville, Va. on January 13, 2018 at 12 noon.

The speaker, Dr. Wendy Lyle-Jones is a Regional Educational Principal for the Virginia Department of Corrections. Dr. Jones’ regional principalship expands the Buckingham Correctional center, the Dillwyn Correctional Center, and the Rustburg Field Unit.

The local VSUAA chapter is fortunate to have Dr. Lyle-Jones, who is a PHD graduate of Virginia State University and a member of the local VSUAA chapter, to be the keynote speaker. Elder Dr. Lyle-Jones is a minister of the gospel, and deeply rooted in her religious faith and the struggle for equality for all. She will speak about the proud legacy of Dr.

Martin Luther King, as well as the excellent educational and personal development opportunities for future college students, their parents, and others that might be gained by enrolling at VSU.

The Southside VA Chapter of the Virginia State University Alumni Association is one of many VSU alumni chapters throughout the country and the world, comprised of individuals who have attended or who support VSU. The purpose of the local chapter is to promote scholarship by presenting at least two scholarships per year to freshmen students entering VSU. Also, the chapter is well on the way to completing its payment toward its

$10,000.00 VSU Foundation Scholarship Endowment. Proceeds from this event will go toward the above.

Also, at this event, interested individuals will be afforded the opportunity to join the Virginia State University Alumni Association.

For ticket information, contact: Kylor or Mary Reed: 434-392-6350 Barbara Marshall: 804-561-3651 Edith Austin: 434-392-6958