Farmville P.D. Receives National Night Out Award

Each year, on the first Tuesday night in August, communities across the United States participate in National Night Out. It is a program designed to heighten crime and drug- prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and residents, and generate support for anti-crime programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Crime Solvers and Business Watch. The national awards program honors registered communities for participation in the National Night Out campaign. Each year since 2011, Farmville, Virginia has been an award winning community. In 2016, Farmville, Virginia was ranked 18th among jurisdictions with a population of 5,000 to 15,000.