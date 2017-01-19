Farmville Man Arrested for abduction, rape

   Written by on January 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

herreraFARMVILLE – A 23-year-old Farmville man has been arrested and charged with rape and abduction. According to police reports, Luis Eduardo Herrera has also been charged with forcible sodomy, making threats, and assault and battery against a family member.

Herrera was arrested on January 6 and is currently being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

