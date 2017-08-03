Farmville Legion Post Establishes Junior Auxiliary

The Jack Garland American Legion Post #32 of Farmville recently started the American Legion Junior. Membership is open to girls from youth through age 17. Junior Auxiliary members earn service patches while learning about Junior Auxiliary Programs. Membership in the Junior Auxiliary is $5.00 for the year and they meet once a month. The American Legion Auxiliary is made up of wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans who served the country during times of war. If you would like to attend a monthly meeting it is the 3rd Thursday of every month beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmville VFW. For ladies who are interested in learning more about this program contact farmvillealpost@aol.com or 434-213-3661. Pictured above are members of the the American Legion Auxiliary.