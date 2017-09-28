Farmville Kiwanis Makes Final Donation

Farmville Area Kiwanis last week presented the Town of Farmville with $12,000 to purchase new playground equipment for Grove Street Park. “It is with proud hearts that we announce our final act as a club was the recent donation of $12,000 to the Town of Farmville for new playground equipment that will be installed at Grove Street Park. We have been blessed by the generosity of this community and their support of our efforts to change the community for the children who live here. Effective September 30th the Farmville Area Kiwanis club will be closing,” said club organizers. Pictured from left to right, front row: Vacelo Moore, Mia Moore, Suzanne Moore, Rod Vance, Patty Vance, Jessica Lehman, Gerald Spates, Robin Atkins. Back row: Allison Crews, Mike Dulin, Chris Bolt.