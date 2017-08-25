Faith Without Works is Dead

A young boy, on an errand for his mother, had just bought a dozen eggs. Walking out of the store, he tripped and dropped the sack. All the eggs broke, and the sidewalk was a mess. The boy tried not to cry. A few people gathered to see if he was hurt and to tell him how sorry they were. In the midst of the works of pity, one man handed the boy a quarter. Then he turned to the group and said, “I care 25 cents worth. How much do the rest of you care?” James 2:16 points out that words don’t mean much if we have the ability to do more.

The apostle Paul, writing to the Hebrews asserts that “without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” (Hebrews 11:6. Emphasis mine.) You see, Friend, if we don’t believe that God exists, it is impossible for us to have faith in Him.

In our lesson for today, we shall meet several terms whose definitions we need to understand. They are:

Grace- unmerited favor. (Ephesians 2:8)

Faith- absolute trust.

Works- one’s actions. (natural fruits of faith)

Justify- Justification (divine approval), emphasizing “Christ’s full payment of the debt for sin which liberates the believer from all divine condemnation.”

Again, Paul writes: “For by grace are you saved through faith, not through works lest any man should boast….”

(Ephesians 2:8) Yes, it is only the grace of Christ that saves us; however, following that salvation, brought about by the Holy Spirit, good deeds will naturally follow.

The apostle James writes a brief essay in Chapter 2; in this passage he addresses prejudice and love, as well as the relationship between faith and works.

2 My brothers and sisters, do not show prejudice if you possess faith in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ. 2 For if someone comes into your assembly wearing a gold ring and fine clothing, and a poor person enters in filthy clothes, 3 do you pay attention to the one who is finely dressed and say, “You sit here in a good place,” and to the poor person, “You stand over there,” or “Sit on the floor”? 4 If so, have you not made distinctions among yourselves and become judges with evil motives? 5 Listen, my dear brothers and sisters! Did not God choose the poor in the world to be rich in faith and heirs of the kingdom that he promised to those who love him? 6 But you have dishonored the poor! Are not the rich oppressing you and dragging you into the courts? 7 Do they not blaspheme the good name of the one you belong to? 8 But if you fulfill the royal law as expressed in this scripture, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” you are doing well. 9 But if you show prejudice, you are committing sin and are convicted by the law as violators. 10 For the one who obeys the whole law but fails in one point has become guilty of all of it. 11 For he who said, “Do not commit adultery,” also said, “Do not murder.” Now if you do not commit adultery but do commit murder, you have become a violator of the law. 12 Speak and act as those who will be judged by a law that gives freedom. 13 For judgment is merciless for the one who has shown no mercy. But mercy triumphs over judgment.

14 What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but does not have works? Can this kind of faith save him? 15 If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacks daily food, 16 and one of you says to them, “Go in peace, keep warm and eat well,” but you do not give them what the body needs, what good is it? 17 So also faith, if it does not have works, is dead being by itself. 18 But someone will say, “You have faith and I have works.” Show me your faith without works and I will show you faith by my works. 19 You believe that God is one; well and good. Even the demons believe that—and tremble with fear. (New English Translation.)

The African impala can jump to a height of over 10 feet and cover a distance of greater than 30 feet. Yet these magnificent creatures can be kept in an enclosure in any zoo with a three-foot wall. The animals will not jump if they cannot see where their feet will fall.

Faith is the ability to trust God when we cannot see, and with faith we are freed from the doubting of God. Faith is absolute trust in our Creator!

Until next week, may God richly bless you and yours!

Contact: fhevener@oilart.com; (434) 392-6255; www.guthriememorial.org

©2017 Fillmer Hevener