Expanding A Legacy

Several years ago an American Legion member asked my hubby if he had ever visited the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio. He knew we had a son and his family near there and highly recommended that we visit this museum whenever we went for a visit.

This summer we finally got “over the mountains” again and visited during our 55th wedding anniversary. Our son had heard me mention the museum and asked if we would like to venture out there. Off we went for a most interesting day!

At first glance, one would not believe the size of this museum. Cars actually filled the humongous parking lot so our son dropped the five of us at the entrance while he searched for a parking space.

All of us entered the building and approached a window to get a map of the inside and other directions. I cannot stress the size of this place so we knew it would be impossible to visit all four hangars. We selected the things we were interested in, had our pictures taken for a souvenir, and headed for the World War II gallery of planes. I remember, as a child, seeing some of these planes in action on newsreels in movie theaters.

Well, there they were, a hangar full of all kinds of planes that were flown during WWII. I still can’t believe that our airmen were brave enough to fly the fighter planes after seeing how small they are compared to our jets of today.

Some of the planes were actually flown during the war. The hangar had planes for people to walk around and plaques to read about their air battles. The planes were cordoned off so folks couldn’t touch them and had soldier mannequins in their uniforms outside and inside some of the displays. Other planes hung from the ceiling. I have no idea just how many were in this one hangar. Down one wall was a big enclosed glass case with a picture of Ronald Reagan in his uniform. His bomber jacket and his long heavy winter coat were also in the display.

We skimmed a few of other displays in three other hangars. In the second building one could see the Southeast Asia war gallery, then the Korean War gallery, current Air Force operations, and the Cold War information.

A huge space gallery was a sight to behold! One could visit this museum for a week and not see it all. There were movies to see, guided tours, two cafes to get a bite to eat, simulated space rides and more!

Of course, there was the Air Force Museum store where one could purchase aviation themed merchandise.

With the number of vehicles in the parking lots, this reporter was amazed that the museum was never crowded. It is so large that everyone had space to explore.

By the way, there was no charge to enter the museum. Their mission is to raise funds and awareness to support this National Museum through donations and membership fees. It is not part of the Department of Defense and has no government status. The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Their vision is to honor every airman’s story with a permanent home to inspire future generations. Hubby and I want to visit it again!