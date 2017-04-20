Eureka Students Meet the Governor

The Eureka Elementary School Ecology Club took a school holiday fieldtrip to Staunton River Battlefield State Park on Monday, April 17, 2017 as part of their watershed study. To their surprise, they met Gov. Terry McAuliffe who was there completing his 37th and final state park visit. The 5th grade students were (pictured left to right): Patrick, Monze, Daniella, Rhettia, and Madison. Gov. McAuliffe took time to write each student a personal message and then presented them each with his “Common Ground for Virginia” coin. These students were delighted to meet the Governor of Virginia and agreed that this was a very special day.