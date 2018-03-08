Engineering Turtles Head to State Tourney

On February 24th, two Destination Imagination Teams from Prince Edward County Middle School, the Pickle Eagles, and the Engineering Turtles competed in the regional tournament at Goochland High School. The Pickle Eagles were coached by Ms. Davis, and participated in the Fine Arts challenge, where they had to create a musical. Team members were Thomas Hamilton, Barrett Motter, Sylvia Hemmer, Lee Foster, and Grace Buczek. The Engineering Turtles were coached by Ms. Rice, and participated in the Engineering challenge, where they had to build a structure that was integrated into a story about a sudden event with dramatic impact. The Engineering Turtles came in second, and have qualified for the state tournament on March 24th at Atlee High School. Pictured are The Engineering Turtles L-R: Gabrielle Roldan, Dima Hamza, Kyerra Toney, Sidney Stokes, Neel Mishra and Kathryn McElfresh.