Eagles Off to 2-0 Start

FARMVILLE – The Prince Edward Eagles varsity football team pulled off one of the big upsets on the football field last week as they beat the Altavista Colonels on the road Friday night.

Altavista led the game at halftime as the teams played through the wet weather. With the Colonels leading 15-12, Prince Edward got their explosive offense going and scored 20 straight points in the third quarter to surge ahead.

Rahme Marshall was the catalyst of that scoring outburst as he had two touchdowns for the Eagles, while Jarrell Robinson added another rushing touchdown that put Prince Edward ahead 32-15.

Shyhiem Pannell had a 43-yard scoring run in the game late and Jacob Adams grabbed a 29-yard pass from Chris Gilbert to pull Altavista within a touchdown, but Prince Edward held on to claim the 32-27 win.

The game included six fumbles by Altavista while Prince Edward protected the ball better under the wet conditions.

Prince Edward plays Cumberland this Friday night and looks to move to 3-0 on the season.