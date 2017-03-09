Dr. Lund Presents Newest Book

Dr. Michael Lund presented the Piedmont Area Veterans Council and Community Resources a copy of his most recent book, co-authored with veteran Gary Bowman, titled “Of Helicopters and Heroes.” Co-founder of the PAVC Ed Dunn, and board member Tom Hicks accepted the book as the PAVC supports Dr. Lund’s “Home and Abroad” writing program for veterans. Photographer Crystal Vandegrift assisted with the cover design on this publication. Anyone who wishes to support this valuable veterans’ writing program may contact Dr. Lund at lundmc@longwood.edu.