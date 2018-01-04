Doris Fallen Obituary

Doris Alma Overstreet Fallen, age 80, of Drakes Branch, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her family. Doris was born in Charlotte County, Virginia on December 24, 1937, daughter of the late Zola Gibson Overstreet and John Thomas Overstreet. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Washington Overstreet. She was the wife of Dewey Paige Fallen. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Donald Fallen and wife Brenda, of Hampton, and David Fallen of Drakes Branch; sisters, Christine Compton of Lynchburg and Joyce Guthrie of Lynchburg; brothers, Morris Overstreet and wife Dorothy of Phenix, and Roger Overstreet and wife Anna of Midlothian. Doris retired from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department after serving as a dispatcher for many years and also enjoyed substitute teaching in the Charlotte County school system. A member of Bethel Baptist Church, she also loved the broadcast ministry of Thomas Road Baptist Church.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Amelia County Veterans’ Center in Amelia, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to the Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Browning Duffer Funeral Home, Keysville, Virginia, is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting browningduffer.com