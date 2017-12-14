December’s “Looking Our Best”

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce named Rochette’s Florist “Looking Our Best” for December. Their Christmas decorations are amazing inside and out. They recently build a brand new deck and just in time to show off their abundant holiday decor! From left to right are Audrey Sillivan, Lago di Patria (the dog), Brad Watson, Ashlee Todt, Anne Tyler Adams, Sydney Allen, Joy Stump, Billy Allen, Kerry Mossler, Tom Robinson, Rochie Allen, Sherman Langhorne and McCoy Williams