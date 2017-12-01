Daughters of the Confederacy Visit Nursing Home

The H. A. Carrington chapter 1055 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy from Charlotte Court House have been doing this each year since November 2013 as a “thank you for your service” for the veterans. The group brings gifts and smiles to all the residents in the building. In the picture are left to right front row Cora St. John, Patt Graves and Miss Dawn Berglund (Administrator at Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center). Back row Carroll St John, Ron Graves, JoJo Palmer and Hope Lynne Graves.