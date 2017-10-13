Daniel Lee Dunaway, Sr. Obituary

Daniel Lee Dunaway, Sr., age 70, of Blackstone, VA, formerly of Drakes Branch, VA, passed away on Tuesday, October 3. 2017. He was born on September 29, 1947, to the late Walter M. and Nannie W. Dunaway. Daniel is survived by his wife, Shirley I. Dunaway; three sons, Daniel L. Dunaway (Denise), Mark Dunaway(Beverly), Matt Dunaway(Brittani); two grandchildren, Marcus Wayne Dunaway and Kerri Dunaway Virgil(Charles); two brothers, Jesse Dunaway and Mack Dunaway; two sisters, Inez Jones and Cora Langford. Daniel was preceded in death by one brother, Morrell Dunaway and three sisters, Betty Harris, Ruby Trammell, and Connie Francis.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017 in the Emmanuel Bible Church, with interment to follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Browning-Duffer Funeral from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nottoway Rescue Squad. The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville, VA is in charge of the arrangements.