Courthouse Road Home Destroyed in Fire

LUNENBURG – A large house fire on Thursday, January 26, had five area departments helping to put out the blaze and secure the area.

The fire call was dispatched to Victoria Fire and Rescue at approximately 11:59 a.m. and the department responded to 11792 Courthouse Road at a location just prior to the Lunenburg Courthouse area.

There were no residents or home owners at the location during the time of the fire and there were no injuries from the incident. However the home was destroyed by the fire.

According to Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. During the incident, Victoria Fire and Rescue was assisted by Kenbridge Fire Department, Meherrin Fire Department, Keysville Fire Department, and Chase City Fire Department. The departments had to run water lines down a long driveway to reach the home.

Chief Newton stated, “We definitely appreciate all of their help.”

Also on scene to help with traffic were the Victoria Police Department and Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday was an extremely busy day for Victoria Fire and Rescue members as they responded to several medical calls, two motor vehicle crashes, and this house fire.