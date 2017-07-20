Counterfeit Bills Found in the Chase City Area

CHASE CITY – Counterfeit money being passed along in the Chase City area has local authorities warning area businesses in Southside Virginia to be on high alert.

A release from the Chase City Police Department was sent to other areas stating, “Please be attentive taking money. Use your counterfeit money pens to check the money you receive for business.”

The police authorities noted that they had gotten multiple calls from area businesses regarding counterfeit money.

The release continued, “Officers are currently investigating these incidents. This money looks real, but if you look closely you can see the difference. They don’t contain a security strip, no water mark, and the feel of the paper is different. If you look at the pictures one has FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES printed on the $100 bill.”

Business owners are advised to contact their local departments anytime suspicious bills such as this are being used or attempting to be passed along at their locations.