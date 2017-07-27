Cooking for Scouting Winners Announced

VICTORIA – The Cooking for Scouting event during the National Day of the Cowboy in Victoria was once again a big hit as people lined up under tents to sample, vote for and buy the delicious barbecue, ribs, chicken, and more.

With temperatures souring over 100 degrees, the cooking teams braved those conditions and put out great food on Saturday. Sid Smyth, who has organized this event the past two years in order to help raise money for the local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Lunenburg, handed out the winners’ awards and thanked all of the participants and patrons.

He stated, “I really appreciate the support for the event and for the teams who worked hard since Friday night to prepare this great food.”

He also noted the great work being done by the Scouts in the area and their troops while encouraging others to come join in the fun, fellowship and learning that takes place in the Scouts.

Winners for the Cook Off were:

Best Chicken and Brisket—Shakin and Bacon (Lee Smyth team)

People’s Choice and Best Butt—Hiz and Herz (Curtis Hurte team)

Best Ribs—Outlaws BBQ (Tim Mood team)

Look inside this week’s Messenger for more photos from this event.