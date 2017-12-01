Farmville United Methodist Women will hold their annual “Cookies and More” event in the downstairs social hall of FUMC at the corner of North and High Streets in Farmville on Friday, December 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 lunches for dine- in or carry -out will be available and a variety of cookies, candy, baked goods, wreaths, centerpieces and seasonal crafts for sale. Bring friends to shop and dine in a Christmas atmosphere!