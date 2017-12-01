Commonwealth Chorale to Present Handel’s Messiah December 10

The Commonwealth Chorale, with orchestra and soloists, will perform Georg Frideric Handel’s magnificent oratorio, Messiah, on Sunday, December 10, at 3:00 p.m. at the Farmville United Methodist Church, 212 High Street. All are welcome to attend. The concert is free of charge; no tickets are required. A free-will offering will be taken during intermission. For further information on performances or on the Commonwealth Chorale, call (434) 392-7545 or visit the Chorale’s website at: www.commonwealthchorale.org or Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/commonwealthchoraleva/

For 275 years, Messiah has been acknowledged as Handel’s masterpiece. The work premiered in Dublin on April 13, 1742, to rave reviews. It was not as warmly received at the first London performance almost a year later; however, by 1750 Messiah had attained the wide popularity that endures to this day, and that has made it one of the best known and most loved musical works of all time.

Artistic Director Norma Williams has drawn on the abundant talent of our regional communities for this year’s production. Soloists are: sopranos Meg Sandridge Mangum and Sarah Reynolds; altos Liz Carson and Jane Hohn; tenors Alex Haskins and Paul Robelen; baritone Robert Horn, and bass Reggie Davis. The orchestra, which includes several young players, is composed of outstanding instrumentalists from all over Central and Southside Virginia. The orchestra participants are: director, Norma Williams; pianist, Maxine Hollinger; first violin: Sarah Miranda (principal), Donovan Williams, David Kang, Miriam Thompson; second violin: Gaby Davenport (principal), Noah Robinson, Sandy Shelton, Will Chilcoat; viola: Penny Drew, Alex Taing; cello: Ned Haskins, Sheryl Smith, Michael Knowles; bass: Alex Kekrayas; trumpet: Nat Boyd (principal), Eric Cousins; percussion: David Chambliss.

The Commonwealth Chorale is pleased to bring this widely anticipated holiday performance to the communities of Southside Virginia, and is grateful to the appreciative audiences and generous donors who make their work possible.