CMS Golf Team Moves to 4-0

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Central Middle School golf team improved to 4-0 this week by beating Park View by the score of 188-230 on August 21.

The Bobcats were led by 6th grader Bryson Francisco with a 43. Lindsey Towery fired a 46 while Thomas Johnson had a 48 and Ben Gibbs had a 51.

On August 23, the Bobcats defeated Amelia by the score of 182-260. The team was led again by Bryson Francisco and Thomas Johnson shooting a 45 each. Lindsey Towery and Tucker Webb rounded out the scoring with a 46 each. The Bobcats will host Bluestone on the 30th.