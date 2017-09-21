CMS Bobcats Finish Unbeaten in Golf

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Central Middle School golf team finished the regular season with an 8-0 record. The Bobcats finished the regular season with two road wins at Powhatan and Amelia.

The team won at Powhatan 203-226 and was led by Bryson Francisco with a 45, Austin Queensberry 49, Thomas Johnson 52 and Tucker Webb 57. The last regular season match was at Amelia and the Bobcats came home with a 213-270 win, again led by Bryson Francisco with a 46, Austin Queensberry 52, Lindsey Towery 57 and Thomas Johnson 58.

Central Middle will not play again until the Southside Conference Tournament on October 2nd at Park View.

Sixth grader Bryson Francisco led the team with a final scoring average of 46.7, followed by Austin Queensberry 50.6, Lindsey Towery 50.7, Thomas Johnson 51.1, Ben Gibbs 51.2, Sully Jones 54.4, Tucker Webb 55.5, Danner Allen 55.5 and Macy Clements 66.0.